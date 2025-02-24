CM Revanth Reddy slams K Chandrasekhar Rao ahead of MLC elections

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday accused the BRS and BJP of having a "clandestine understanding" for the upcoming MLC elections on February 27.

Speaking at his first campaign meeting in Nizamabad, he referred to Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s remarks questioning why the Congress government has not taken action against BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao, despite launching multiple investigations into alleged irregularities under the previous BRS regime.

Reddy alleged that Sanjay Kumar is deliberately delaying the state government's request to issue a Red Corner Notice against two accused individuals (currently in the US) in the phone-tapping case from the BRS regime.

He claimed that this was part of a deal with BRS in exchange for support in the MLC elections.

"Are you not the one stalling their extradition in return for BRS support in the MLC polls?" he asked.

If the accused are brought back, it would lead to action against top BRS leaders, he asserted.

"Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay are obstructing the arrest of KCR, Harish, and KTR in the phone-tapping case through blackmail," he alleged.

He further questioned why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not arrested K T Rama Rao in connection with the Formula E racing case or made any arrests in the alleged scam related to the sheep distribution scheme, despite launching investigations and seizing relevant files.

Reddy also challenged Sanjay Kumar to clarify when he would ensure the return of the two accused in the phone-tapping case from abroad.

He accused Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of "blocking" the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project proposed by the state government by exerting pressure on Union Ministers.

While the BJP has funded projects such as the Sabarmati Riverfront Development, Namami Gange, and Yamuna cleanup in Delhi, the NDA government has not allocated any funds for the Musi River redevelopment in Hyderabad, he alleged.

"I was an MP from 2019 to 2024, and I know many BJP ministers and MPs. They privately admit that Kishan Reddy is preventing approvals for key projects. He tells ministers that if approvals are given, Congress and Revanth Reddy will gain a good reputation," he claimed.

Reddy questioned Kishan Reddy’s right to seek votes when he has "failed" to secure clearances for development projects.

Aiming at the main opposition, he asked what right the BRS has to question the Congress government when it is not even fielding candidates for the three MLC seats.

He also highlighted various welfare schemes introduced by his government, including free bus travel for women, a crop loan waiver, a caste survey, and SC classification.

With the BRS staying away from the election, the contest for the three MLC seats is now between the ruling Congress and the BJP.