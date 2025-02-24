Telangana CM Revanth Reddy alleges BRS-BJP nexus ahead of MLC polls, BJP hits back

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday accused the BRS and BJP of having a "clandestine understanding" for the upcoming MLC elections on February 27.

Revanth Reddy, who addressed three public meetings during the day in support of Congress candidate Narender Reddy, also alleged that Union Coal Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy is stalling permissions from Centre for various development projects proposed by the state government.

Taking strong exception to the Chief Minister's allegations, Kishan Reddy said the former was only throwing mud at BJP as if he is still in opposition.

Speaking to reporters here Monday night in response to the CM's comments, the Union Minister said Revanth Reddy's speeches reflected his fear of failure though the Congress is only contesting one of the three seats for which election would be held.

Revanth Reddy referred to Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s remarks questioning why the Congress government has not taken action against BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao, despite launching multiple investigations into alleged irregularities under the previous BRS regime.

Revanth Reddy alleged that Sanjay Kumar is deliberately delaying the state government's request to issue a Red Corner Notice against two accused (currently in the US) in the case relating to the phone-tapping happened in the BRS regime.

He claimed that this was part of a deal with BRS in exchange for support in the MLC elections.

"Are you not the one stalling bringing the accused back (from US) in return for BRS support in the MLC polls?" he asked.

If the accused are brought back, it would lead to action against top BRS leaders, he asserted.

"Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay are obstructing the arrest of KCR, Harish, and KTR in the phone-tapping case through blackmail," he alleged.

He further questioned why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not arrested K T Rama Rao in connection with the Formula E racing case or made any arrests in the alleged scam related to the sheep distribution scheme, despite launching investigations and seizing relevant files.

Reddy also challenged Sanjay Kumar to clarify when he would ensure the return of the two accused in the phone-tapping case from abroad.

He accused Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of "blocking" the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project proposed by the state government by exerting pressure on Union Ministers.

While the BJP has funded projects such as the Sabarmati Riverfront Development, Namami Gange, and Yamuna cleanup in Delhi, the NDA government has not allocated any funds for the Musi River redevelopment in Hyderabad, he alleged.

"I was an MP from 2019 to 2024, and I know many BJP ministers and MPs. They privately admit that Kishan Reddy is preventing approvals for key projects. He tells ministers that if approvals are given, Congress and Revanth Reddy will gain a good reputation," he claimed.

Reddy questioned Kishan Reddy’s right to seek votes when he has "failed" to secure clearances for development projects.

Aiming at the main opposition, he asked what right the BRS has to question the Congress government when it is not even fielding candidates for the three MLC seats.

He alleged that BRS leaders, who did not field candidates in the MLC polls, are seeking to defeat Congress by "mortagaging Telangana's self-respect at the feet of Modi (PM Narendra Modi)" to save themselves from arrests.

On BJP's voicing opposition to inclusion of backward Muslims in the Backward Classes, including in the caste survey conducted by Congress government, Revanth Reddy said Sanjay Kumar should find out from his officers whether the Congress government included certain Muslim communities in the backward classes or was it the Mandal Commission.

He claimed that "29 Muslim castes" in Gujarat are enjoying BC reservations.

He also highlighted various welfare schemes introduced by his government, including free bus travel for women, a crop loan waiver, a caste survey, and SC classification.

Dismissing Revanth Reddy's allegations that BJP is not taking steps to get accused in the phone tapping case to India, Kishan Reddy said it was BJP which had filed a case on the matter.

Observing that BJP favoured handing over the case to CBI, Kishan Reddy said it was Revanth Reddy who weakened the case with a tacit understanding with the BRS.

On Revanth Reddy's allegation that he was stalling development projects, the Union Minister said it was the NDA government which implemented projects in Telangana like textile park, industrial park, and expansion of railway network.

Kishan Reddy also said he forwarded the representations submitted by the Chief Minister to concerned Union Ministers. Copies of such representations were forwarded to Revanth Reddy, he said.

Kishan Reddy also questioned the CM about the non-implementation of financial assistance to the unemployed youth and other promises of Congress.