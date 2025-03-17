Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces 42% OBC quota following caste census

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday announced the results of a landmark caste census, revealing that the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) constitute 56.36% of the state’s population.

Reddy declared a 42% reservation for OBCs in education, employment, and political representation.

In a post on X, Reddy described the announcement as a “social revolution” for the state.

He emphasised the scientific and methodical rigor behind the caste survey, crediting the exhaustive efforts of Telangana’s people for ensuring its accuracy.

“It is my honour to announce the yearning of our brothers and sisters belonging to the Backward Castes, on being counted and recognised in an official census, has finally found deliverance,” Reddy stated.

The new reservation policy aims to provide equitable access to opportunities across all walks of life, including education, jobs, and political representation, for the OBC population, which forms a significant majority in the state.

Reddy urged citizens to support this transformative initiative, calling on each individual to “become a champion of this historic move.”

Telangana is proud to lead the social revolution in #India



It is my honour to announce the longest pending demand of the subaltern groups since Indian Independence, the yearning of our brothers & sisters belonging to the Backward Castes, on being counted & recognised in an… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) March 17, 2025

The state government has not yet released detailed plans on how the reservations will be operationalised, but officials have indicated that further consultations and legislative measures are forthcoming.

This development comes amid a national conversation on caste censuses and reservations, with several Indian states exploring similar initiatives.