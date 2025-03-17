National

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces 42% OBC quota following caste census

Shailesh Khanduri
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy speaking in state assembly

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday announced the results of a landmark caste census, revealing that the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) constitute 56.36% of the state’s population. 

Reddy declared a 42% reservation for OBCs in education, employment, and political representation.

In a post on X, Reddy described the announcement as a “social revolution” for the state. 

He emphasised the scientific and methodical rigor behind the caste survey, crediting the exhaustive efforts of Telangana’s people for ensuring its accuracy. 

“It is my honour to announce the yearning of our brothers and sisters belonging to the Backward Castes, on being counted and recognised in an official census, has finally found deliverance,” Reddy stated.

The new reservation policy aims to provide equitable access to opportunities across all walks of life, including education, jobs, and political representation, for the OBC population, which forms a significant majority in the state.

Reddy urged citizens to support this transformative initiative, calling on each individual to “become a champion of this historic move.” 

The state government has not yet released detailed plans on how the reservations will be operationalised, but officials have indicated that further consultations and legislative measures are forthcoming.

This development comes amid a national conversation on caste censuses and reservations, with several Indian states exploring similar initiatives.

