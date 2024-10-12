Telangana CM Revanth Reddy celebrates Dussehra at native village

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday celebrated Dussehra and also launched several development programmes at his native village of Kondareddypalli in Nagarkurnool district.

During his maiden visit to the village after becoming the CM, Reddy was accorded a grand welcome by the villagers and public representatives.

He laid the foundations stones of a SC community hall building, underground drainage pipeline, village roads and others and also inaugurated Gram Panchayat, library and community hall buildings.

Reddy also offered prayers at different temples in the village and later participated in the traditional 'jammi puja' (prosopis cineraria Linn tree) on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami on Saturday, official sources said.

Union Coal and Mines Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy visited several temples in the city along with his family members.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who undertook 'Bhavani Deeksha' for 11 days during Dussehra, performed 'jammi puja' at the Maha Shakti temple in Karimnagar. PTI SJR SJR ROH