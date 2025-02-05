Telangana CM Revanth Reddy condoles demise of Aga Khan

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday expressed condolences on the death of a prominent spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims and Padma Vibhushan awardee Aga Khan.

The demise of Karim AL Hussaini Aga Khan IV, is an irreparable loss for humanity, Chief Minister said in a statement.

Aga Khan received special recognition worldwide as a famous social worker and humanitarian, the CM said recalling his "yoemen services" rendered to the society by establishing hospitals, educational and cultural institutions in various countries through Aga Khan Foundation.

The Chief Minister further said Aga Khan's services in the fields of poverty alleviation, conservation of heritage, medical services and education will be remembered forever.

The institutions run by Aga Khan Foundation in Hyderabad are commendable, the CM said. Revanth Reddy conveyed his deepest condolences to his descendants, family members and followers.

The Aga Khan, who became the spiritual leader of the world's millions of Ismaili Muslims at the age of 20, died on Tuesday. He was 88.

His Aga Khan Development Network and the Ismaili religious community announced that His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, the Aga Khan IV and 49th hereditary imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, died in Portugal surrounded by his family. PTI GDK ADB