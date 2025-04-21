Telangana CM Revanth Reddy condoles Pope’s demise, lauds his fight for justice, equality

Hyderabad, Apr 21 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday condoled the demise of Pope Francis, lauding his tireless efforts in championing the cause of social justice and fighting global inequalities.

The Pope's inclusive and compassionate approach had left an indelible mark on the world, he said.

Describing the departed pontiff as a towering spiritual figure, the chief minister said Pope Francis dedicated his entire life to the service of the Church and humanity.

In a message, Reddy praised the Pope’s commitment to interfaith harmony, advocacy for climate change awareness, and his vision of a world united in global solidarity.

Describing the passing of Pope Francis as an irreparable loss to humanity, Reddy conveyed his deepest condolences to the Pope's family and the global Catholic community.

History's first Latin American pontiff, who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK KH