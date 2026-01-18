Telangana CM Revanth Reddy enrols in leadership programme at Harvard

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has enrolled for a leadership programme in Harvard University.

He will attend the "Leadership: 21st Century" programme at Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University and attend classes from January 25 to 30, a release from the CMO said. The programme is titled, “Leadership For The 21ST Century” (Chaos, Conflict, and Courage), it said.

Revanth Reddy will be on the campus of Kennedy School at Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the class will have students from over 20 countries, it said. He will attend classes, undertake assignments and submit "homework", and execute group projects with fellow global participants.

The programme will analyse case studies from different parts of the world, different times and eras across history – participant groups will solve and present solutions in the classroom, the release said.

Revanth Reddy will receive programme course certification from Harvard, the first for any serving chief minister in Indian history, the release added. PTI VVK GDK VVK ADB