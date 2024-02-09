Telangana CM Revanth Reddy hails Bharat Ratna award for former PM P V Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Hailing the announcement of the Bharat Ratna award for former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said it is a matter of pride for all the countrymen.

Advertisment

Speaking in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, he recalled the stellar contributions made by Narasimha Rao to the nation and conveyed his greetings to the late Congress leader's family members and admirers.

Recalling that Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had cooperated in the election of Narasimha Rao as prime minister and in running the government, Reddy praised Rao's key role in the liberation of erstwhile Hyderabad state under Nizam's rule and his later yeoman service to the nation.

"This is a matter of pride for all of us. Through this house, I convey my appreciation to him and his family," the chief minister said.

Narasima Rao, who served as the Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996, was born at Laknepalli village in Warangal district of Telangana in 1921. He was the first prime minister from South India, and was responsible, along with then finance minister Manmohan Singh, for the globalisation and liberalisation policies that lay the path for India to become one of the top five economies in the world. PTI SJR VVK ANE