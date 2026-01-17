Telangana CM Revanth Reddy hits out at BRS for 'neglecting' irrigation projects

Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday hit out at the opposition BRS for allegedly neglecting irrigation projects in Mahabubnagar district during its 10-year rule.

Addressing a rally at Mahabubnagar town, Reddy said the main reason for the backwardness of the Mahabubnagar (Palamuru) region was incomplete irrigation projects even as it suffered from lack of education.

"We held a discussion on irrigation projects in the Assembly. But they (BRS) did not attend the debate. They should explain why they ran away from the debate," Reddy slammed BRS.

"The previous BRS government has not taken up any new project for Palamuru," he further said.

Pointing out that former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao neglected Mahabubanagar, he questioned the opposition party why Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift irrigation project could not be completed despite it being launched in 2013.

Referring to KCR, Reddy said there is one "Sukracharya" as the Opposition Leader in the Assembly who does not come to the House, but sits in his farmhouse.

Earlier, the CM participated in a bhoomi puja for IIIT Mahabubnagar and interacted with students at Chittiboyina Palli village in Jadcherla Mandal. PTI GDK KH