Telangana CM Revanth Reddy holds review meet on Krishna water allocation issue

Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed the irrigation department officials to make strong arguments before Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) on water allocation for the state's share in river Krishna.

The Chief Minister, who is in New Delhi, held a review on the Irrigation Department there, suggesting that the arguments should be made under Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act (ISRWDA)-1956.

He underscored that water allocations should be made project-wise as per Section 89 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act (APRA)-2014, a release from the CMO said.

The CM also observed that the Apex Council formed under APRA suggested the distribution of water should be made between the two states based on Section 3.

Revanth Reddy directed the officials to write letters to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Godavari and Krishna River Management Boards (GRMB and KRMB) expressing the Telangana government’s strong objections to the neighbouring state's decision to take up the Godavari-Banakacherla interlinking project without any permission, the release said.

He said the letters should also mention that as per the AP Reorganisation Act, if any state wants to build a project on any river, information should be given to the GRMB and KRMB as well as the neighbouring state.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct a study by IIT Hyderabad on the flooding of Bhadrachalam due to the Polavaram project (in AP).

The CM also asked the authorities to expedite the process of obtaining permissions for Sammakka Sarakka Barrage and Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation projects, the release said.

Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ministers Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and senior officials participated in the review, it added.