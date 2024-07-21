Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Delhi to invite top Cong leaders for farm-loan waiver event

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit to invite top Congress leaders for a public meeting in Warangal focused on farm-debt waiver programmes.

Sources said Reddy is slated to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and is also likely to seek time from former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for the public meet.

The chief minister wants to inform the Congress leadership that since farm-loan waiver was announced in Warangal during the Assembly poll campaign, it would be fitting for the party to hold a public meeting there to highlight its implementation, the sources added.

The Telangana government initiated the first phase of the loan waiver scheme on July 18, with Rs 6,098 crore credited to farmers' bank accounts.

This phase covers loans of up to Rs 1 lakh. The scheme will be rolled out in three phases, with the second phase targeting loans of up to Rs 1.5 lakh by July-end and the final phase covering loans of up to Rs 2 lakh in August.

Reddy's Delhi visit comes on the heels of the launch of this flagship scheme, underscoring its importance on the Congress government's agenda. Farm loan waiver was a major promise that helped the party secure poll victory in the southern state.