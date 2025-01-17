Advertisment
National

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Singapore, calls on Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan

NewsDrum Desk
Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI) A delegation led by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy began its two-nation tour with Singapore as the first destination seeking investments and various ties up in the state.

Revanth Reddy in a post on X said he met Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Affairs Minister of Singapore and converged on forging a broad, long-term partnerships covering infrastructure building, energy, sustainable initiatives in green energy, water management, river rejuvenation, tourism, education and skill building, and IT parks, among others.

“We began our two-nations tour in #Singapore with a very engaging, fruitful and wide-ranging discussions with the amazingly insightful Indophile, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Affairs Minister, Government of Singapore,” Reddy said in the post.

Revanth Reddy along with his cabinet colleague D Sridhar Babu and senior officials will leave for Davos in Switzerland from Singapore to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting from January 20 to 22. PTI GDK ADB

