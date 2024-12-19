Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates Hyderabad Book Fair

Hyderabad, Dec 19 (PTI) The Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated Hyderabad Book Fair here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy said increased use of technical knowledge and digital media is reducing the importance of books, and book-reading and events such as Hyderabad Book Fair will inspire the next generation to read books.

Asserting that the state government is committed to promote the Hyderabad Book Fair he said it was a good platform to discuss social consciousness and changes in society.

Poets like Kaloji and Dasarathi inspired people in the first phase of Telangana movement while noted writers like Andesri, Guda Anjaiah and Gaddar motivated the second one, he further said. The state government will give due respect to the book exhibition organised for conveying the real history, Reddy added. PTI GDK ADB