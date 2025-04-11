Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inspects site for installation of Mahatma Phule's statue

Hyderabad, Apr 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday inspected a site for the installation of a statue of social reformer Mahatma Phule at the Necklace Road here, close to the Secretariat.

He instructed the officials to conduct a survey at the site and submit a report with complete plan details.

He told them to prepare the plan in such a way that no traffic or any other problems arise in the future.

The chief minister was accompanied by his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and leaders of ruling Congress and backward classes associations, an official release said.

Earlier in the day, the CM paid tributes to Phule at his statue at Amberpet in the city on the occasion of the social reformer's birth anniversary.

Phule and his wife Savitribai are considered pioneers of women's education in India.