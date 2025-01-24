Telangana CM Revanth Reddy returns after Singapore, Davos tour

Hyderabad: After concluding his two-nation foreign tour, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reached here on Friday.

Several Congress leaders and cadres accorded the CM a grand welcome at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

Revanth Reddy-led 'TelanganaRising' delegation signed as many as 20 MoUs for investments worth nearly Rs 1.79 lakh crore on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit at Davos, Switzerland, with the majority of them for setting up data centres, followed by pumped storage facilities in the state.

A press release from the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday said the investments are expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs.

Before embarking on the Davos trip Revanth Reddy and his team including Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu visited Singapore where they met Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Affairs Minister of the Southeast Asian nation.