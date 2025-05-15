Telangana CM Revanth Reddy takes part in Saraswati Pushkaralu

Hyderabad, May 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday took part in 'Saraswati Pushkaralu', a sacred river festival, and took a holy dip in Kaleshwaram, the confluence of the Godavari, Pranahita, and the subterranean Saraswati rivers, forming the holy Triveni Sangam.

Reddy unveiled a 17-foot monolithic statue of Goddess Saraswati and offered special prayers at the Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Temple.

Later addressing a gathering, he said the state government is ready to allot Rs 200 crore, if necessary, for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu to develop Kaleshwaram area as a tourist destination.

He also mentioned that it was due to the steps taken by former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, who hailed from Manthani, that made the country the fourth largest economy in the world.

The Saraswati Pushkaralu is being held for the first time after the formation of the state in 2014, Revanth Reddy added.

The ceremonial Pushkara Snanam (holy dip) began at 5.44 AM led by His Holiness Sri Sri Sri Madhavananda Saraswati.

State Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and his spouse, District Collector Rahul Sharma, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao and High Court Judge Justice Surapalli Nanda were among those who participated in the sacred dip in the morning. PTI GDK ROH