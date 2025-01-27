Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to attend Congress rally in Madhya Pradesh

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will be attending the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow on Monday.

Advertisment

They are expected to be back by evening, official sources said.

TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, a couple of ministers and Congress MPs are also attending the meeting.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi will address the rally, the party said.

Advertisment

Mhow, located about 25 km from Indore, is the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.