Advertisment
National

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to attend Congress rally in Madhya Pradesh

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Revant Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will be attending the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow on Monday.

Advertisment

They are expected to be back by evening, official sources said.

TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, a couple of ministers and Congress MPs are also attending the meeting.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi will address the rally, the party said.

Advertisment

Mhow, located about 25 km from Indore, is the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Congress Madhya Pradesh Telangana A Revanth Reddy Revanth Reddy Anumula Revanth Reddy Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe