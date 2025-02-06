Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to leave for Delhi on Feb 6, to meet AICC leadership

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with some of his cabinet colleagues and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud will be leaving for the national capital on Thursday to meet AICC leaders and also some union ministers, official sources said.

Reddy is expected to appraise the party senior leadership on the recently conducted Backward caste survey and Scheduled caste categorisation, among other issues, they said.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party meeting held here decided to hold two public rallies-Suryapet and Medak in Telangana this month to highlight the BC Survey and SC categorisation, Goud said.

"We want to invite Rahul Gandhi for Suryapet and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for the Medak meeting. We are leaving for Delhi today to invite the leaders," he told reporters.

He further said Deputy CM Mallu Bhati Vikramarka gave a presentation on the state financial situation to the members.

Senior leaders in the meeting also gave directions aiming at winning the upcoming local body elections, Goud said.

Replying to a query about some MLAs luncheon meeting recently, the TPCC said there is nothing wrong with it.

"The majority of the queries of the MLAs have been clarified," he said. PTI GDK KH