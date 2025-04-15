Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to visit Japan to invite investments into state

Hyderabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will leave for Japan on Tuesday night on a visit aimed at attracting industrial investments to the state.

It will be a week-long visit, official sources said.

Reddy will be accompanied by State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials.

Reddy, who took over as Chief Minister in December 2023, had earlier visited the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, as well as the US, UK, and South Korea to attract investments.