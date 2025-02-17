Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar wish KCR on 71st birthday

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders wished BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao, on his 71st birthday on Monday.

Revanth Reddy wished Rao, a long and healthy life in the service of the people, the Telangana CMO said on 'X'.

Sanjay Kumar said he prayed to God for KCR's health.

KCR's son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao along with other leaders celebrated the former CM's birthday on a grand scale at the party headquarters here.

They cut a cake and raised slogans wishing the BRS president on his birthday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao called upon the party leaders and activists to work towards making KCR the Chief Minister again.

BRS leaders organised tree plantation, blood donation, and other charitable activities in Hyderabad and other places across Telangana. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK ROH