Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visits flood-hit Kamareddy district

Hyderabad, Sep 4 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday instructed officials to prepare an action plan for a permanent solution to prevent floods in the heavy rain-hit areas.

He also directed the officials to enumerate flood damages and submit reports expeditiously, an official release said.

During a visit to the flood-affected Kamareddy district, the CM inspected the damaged Lingampallu Kurdu R and B bridge in the district and also had a glimpse of a photo exhibition on the damage of the bridge and ordered officials to prepare plans to restore the bridge permanently.

The CM suggested constructing a bridge-cum-barrage or bridge-cum-check dam to prevent damage to the structure in the future.

During the interaction, the flood-affected farmers narrated their woes due to loss of crops, farm fields filled with sand and the damage to their houses, for which the CM assured that the government will provide all kinds of support to the affected farmers and ordered the officials to submit a detailed department wise damages report.

Reddy announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased due to recent floods in the district. PTI GDK KH