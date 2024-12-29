Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visits Kanha Shanti Vanam

Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday visited Kanha Shanti Vanam – the headquarters of Heartfulness on the city outskirts.

Advertisment

The chief minister made inquiries about the soft skills which are being imparted to children and students at Kanha Shanti Vanam, an official release said.

He praised the students for demonstrating skills like identifying colours and reading words in blindfold, it said.

Reddy said that steps need to be taken to provide such skills in government and residential schools as well.

Advertisment

During his visit, the chief minister also met Kamlesh D Patel (Daaji) – guide of Heartfulness and president of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, another release from Heartfulness said.

Reddy had a special guided tour of a rainforest which is thriving at Kanha Shanti Vanam and a tissue-culture lab housed at the facility. He also planted ‘Galibudaga’ sapling (Hildegardiapopuliforia).

The chief minister discussed with Daaji the work that Heartfulness has been doing in the fields of sustainability, afforestation, women empowerment and education, the release added.

Advertisment

Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalised into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time, according to a release. PTI VVK VVK KH