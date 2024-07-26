Telangana CM says his govt filling up 60,000 jobs within one year after assuming office

Hyderabad, Jul 26 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said his government has filled up 30,000 job vacancies within 90 days after assuming office and is in the process of recruiting another 30,000 youth within its first year.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of the new batch of firemen here, he said the government has handed over appointment letters to about 30,000 youth within 90 days after coming to power in December last year.

He said notifications have been issued for filling up another 30,000 posts.

They include 11,000 teacher posts under District Selection Committee (DSC), besides Group-1, Group-2, Group-3 state services and recruitment in other government departments.

"That means we are proving our sincerity by making over 60,000 appointments within one year after the government came to power," he said.

Referring to recent protests seeking postponement of certain competitive exams, Revanth Reddy said the youth do not need to protest or agitate as they can meet the ministers anytime and discuss their problems.

He said he would work with commitment to resolve any genuine issues if they are brought to the notice of the government.

The chief minister also said the state budget for 2024-25 presented in the legislative assembly on July 25 laid emphasis on health, education, employment and irrigation.

Recalling the struggle for Telangana statehood which lakhs of youth fought for, he said they looked forward to employment and livelihood opportunities in the new state but unfortunately the previous BRS regime did not prioritise creating job opportunities for the youth, he alleged.

On the occasion of the graduation ceremony of the new batch of fire services personnel, he praised the fire force for the work of its staff who are first responders in times of disasters. PTI SJR SJR ANE