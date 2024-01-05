Telangana CM says UPSC chief has offered to train TSPCS officials to conduct fair recruitment test

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the UPSC chairperson has offered to provide training to TSPSC officials for conducting a free and fair exam for the proposed recruitment of two lakh personnel by December-end.

In a one-and-a-half-hour-long meeting with Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairperson Manoj Soni here, Reddy said the state government wants to strengthen Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on the lines of UPSC.

The chief minister, in a statement after the meeting, said the TSPSC chairperson and members will be appointed without any "political interference" and the staff will be appointed on a "permanent basis" without any irregularities in the state commission.

The chief minister was accompanied by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

According to the statement, UPSC chairman Soni appreciated the chief minister for paying special attention to the job recruitment process and said, "The Commission will provide training to TSPSC chairman, members and also the staff in the conduct of exams in a free and fair manner." Soni said the UPSC head and members are being recruited without political involvement. Merits of the candidates are only being taken into consideration in the selection.

In the meeting, the chief minister said the state government wants to adopt new procedures and methods in the recruitment process through the TSPSC.

He alleged that the previous government had politicised the appointment of TSPSC chairperson and members, and "the commission has become a centre of political rehabilitation." As a result, the question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the TSPSC were leaked in 2023, he said and attacked the previous government for failing to fill up vacancies due to negligence and incompetence.

Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other top officials were also present in the meeting. PTI LUX SMN