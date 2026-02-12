Telangana CM seeks Centre's nod for 4 airports, transfer of 100 acres of defence lands

New Delhi/Hyderabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday held meetings with Union Ministers for Civil Aviation and Defence, IT and Railways and Food and Public Distribution in the national capital, seeking central assistance for the state's infrastructure projects, including four airports and transfer of 100 acres of defence lands.

In his meeting with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Reddy urged the Centre to commence work on the Mamnoor Airport located near Warangal, stating that land acquisition for the project has been completed.

The CM also requested an Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS) survey and feasibility study for the proposed Kothagudem Airport, for which land has been identified at Palvancha, an official statement said.

Reddy sought immediate clearances for an alternate site identified for the Antaragam Airport and informed the minister that the state government is ready to hand over an additional 249.82 acres to the Centre for the Adilabad Airport project.

In his meeting with the Defence Minister, Reddy extended an invitation to Rajnath Singh to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the 'Gandhi Sarovar Project' proposed to be taken by the state government in Hyderabad and sought transfer of 100 acres of defence lands.

The foundation stone laying ceremony is proposed be held at the end of this month.

The state government envisages developing the Bapu Ghat, a memorial for Mahatma Gandhi, at the confluence of Isa and Musi rivers here, and promoting it as a "world-class educational, cultural, spiritual and environmental center", an official statement said.

The ashes of the Father of the Nation were immersed in 1948 at the confluence of the Isa and Musi rivers.

The 'Gandhi Sarovar Project' would reflect Gandhiji's ideals of peace, unity, sustainable development and simple lifestyle, Reddy said.

The chief minister also briefed Singh about the prestigious Musi Rejuvenation Project which is being taken up to revive the Musi river in Hyderabad in an environmentally friendly manner with the aim of sustainable urban development.

The CM also said a national museum, knowledge centre and a handloom promotion centre will be set up in the 'Gandhi Sarovar project'.

Reddy also met Union Minister for IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed the state projects.

He informed the Railway Minister that 500 acres of land would be allotted near the RGI Airport on the city outskirts for the proposed Hyderabad-Chennai (778 km), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (586 km), and Hyderabad-Pune (556 km) high-speed rail corridors.

The CM suggested that high-speed rail routes should be started from Shamshabad where the international airport is located.

Observing that the Hyderabad-Chennai high-speed corridor is via Amaravati (where Andhra's capital is coming up), he urged that a rail route be sanctioned from there to the Machilipatnam Port in the neighbouring state.

The chief minister explained that this will speed up the movement of goods from the proposed dry port in Telangana to the Machilipatnam Port.

Shamshabad will become a tri-junction if the Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Pune high-speed corridors are developed near the international airport , the chief minister said, requesting the Railway Minister to immediately start land acquisition for these three corridors and start work.

The union minister responded positively to the requests of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and assured that the work will start, the statement said.

In a meeting with Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, Reddy urged him to direct the FCI (Food Corporation of India) to accept 18 lakh metric tonne of paddy additionally from the state. This was procured by the state government during the 2025-26 kharif season. PTI SJR LUX SJR KH