Telangana CM seeks Centre's sanction for expansion of Hyderabad metro rail, other projects

Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI) Observing that Telangana would like to contribute USD one trillion to the Centre's vision of making the country a USD five trillion economy, Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction and support various development projects in the state, including second phase of Hyderabad metro rail.

The PM virtually launched several rail projects, including the inauguration of Jammu division and the new railway terminal station at Charlapalli here.

Reddy thanked Modi for the new railway terminal.

Stating that Telangana has fallen from second to ninth place in terms of length of the metro rail network due to lack of progress during the last 10 years (when BRS was in power), the CM sought the Centre's sanction of the second phase of Hyderabad metro rail.

Reddy, who virtually attended the event, urged the PM to issue orders to start the works of integrated railway coach factory at Kazipet sanctioned to the state earlier.

Noting that Telangana is a land-locked state which does not have a port, he requested the Prime Minister to sanction a dedicated railway line from the Machilipatnam port in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to Telangana.

He said industrial parks can be developed by setting up a dry port in the state.

He also sought a 'regional ring rail' along with the Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Hyderabad, which would make 60 per cent of Telangana urban. Tenders have been called for 170 kms of the proposed 370 kms RRR, he added.

Thanking the PM for the Charlapalli railway terminal, the CM said, "At the same time, I need (support) for the above mentioned projects for the development of Telangana. When the PM talks about USD five trillion economy, we want to contribute USD one trillion economy from Telangana (for the five trillion economy). Railway development is very necessary for that," he said.

Speaking at the event here, Union MoS for Railway V Somanna said the inauguration of the new Jammu railway division and Charlapalli new terminal station and laying the foundation stone for Rayagada rail division building in Odisha is a historic occasion.

The Indian Railways is becoming modern, efficient and safe with the use of new technology.

Noting that the railway budget for Telangana has increased substantially, Somanna said several railway projects, including 346 kms new lines, doubling and tripling of 370 kms of railway lines and electrification of over 1,000 kms, have been completed in the state during the last 10 years.

The Charlapalli terminal, fourth in Hyderabad, developed at a cost of Rs 430 crore, would reduce congestion in the three existing terminals of Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda, he said.

"Charlapalli railway station is one of the main icons in South India," he said, adding that it has been built with modern facilities.

Responding to the request of Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu seeking Central funds for the development of approach roads and the area near the Charlapalli terminal, Somanna said approach roads are the obligation of the state government.

When a similar issue arose in Karnataka, he spoke to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said.

The Centre is also investing Rs 2,000 crore in Telangana, he said.

Highlighting progress of the railways sector in the country, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said 1,300 stations in the country are being redeveloped. In Telangana, 40 stations are being modernised.

It is unprecedented in the entire world that over 1,300 railway stations are being modernised at the same time, he said.

The Secunderabad and Nampally railway stations in Hyderabad are being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 720 crore and Rs 350 crore respectively, he said.

About Rs 1,20,000 crore has already been spent on National Highways in Telangana and another Rs 80,000 crore would be spent, he said.

The rail manufacturing unit at Kazipet in the state would soon be completed and it will provide direct employment to 3,000 people, he said.

Alleging that the previous BRS government in Telangana did not respond on the state's share of Rs 1,000 crore for expansion of Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) trains in Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy said the Centre is bearing the funds and the second phase is now in progress.

The Centre has agreed to extend the MMTS trains to the temple town of Yadagirigutta from Hyderabad if the state government completes land acquisition, he said.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar and several other leaders attended the event. PTI SJR KH