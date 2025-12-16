Telangana CM seeks Centre's support for Rs 30,000-cr education push, IIM for Hyderabad

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday met Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi, seeking central support for education initiatives, including the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management in Hyderabad.

He also met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and briefed her on the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit-2025 held on December 8-9 at Future City. He also presented a copy of the "Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document", according to a state government statement.

Gandhi appreciated the state government's performance and expressed hope that Reddy would lead Telangana on a development path aligned with the vision document, it said.

In a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, Reddy outlined plans for Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRS) being constructed across 105 assembly constituencies in Telangana.

Each school will accommodate 2,560 students from classes 5 to 12, directly benefiting 2.70 lakh students while indirectly serving lakhs more through their role as educational hubs for nearby government schools, the statement said.

The chief minister told Sitharaman that constructing these 105 schools with state-of-the-art facilities, laboratories and stadiums would require Rs 21,000 crore, while another Rs 9,000 crore is needed for modernising labs and infrastructure in junior colleges, degree colleges and technical institutions.

The total requirement for the comprehensive education sector development stands at Rs 30,000 crore.

Reddy requested that loans raised through a Special Purpose Centre being established for the integrated schools be exempted from Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limits, urging the minister to view education expenditure as an investment in human resource development.

Sitharaman praised the initiative and asked for details of the Special Purpose Centre.

In a separate meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the chief minister made a strong pitch for establishing an IIM in Hyderabad, citing the city's rapid growth in technology, life sciences, aerospace, defence, logistics and advanced manufacturing.

Reddy pointed out that while the Union government has established 21 IIMs across 19 states and one Union Territory, Telangana still lacks one.

The state has already identified 200 acres at the University of Hyderabad campus for the IIM, with a transit campus ready to commence classes immediately.

The chief minister said the state government would grant necessary permissions and provide required facilities.

Reddy also appealed for nine new Kendriya Vidyalayas and 16 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in line with Telangana's increased number of districts.

He requested the immediate establishment of Kendriya Vidyalayas in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Vikarabad and Nirmal districts.

For Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, the CM sought schools in Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Medak, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nirmal and Adilabad districts.

The state has offered to provide necessary land and facilities for all these institutions.

Telangana MPs Mallu Ravi, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Mandadi Anil Kumar and the state government's Special Representative in Delhi, AP Jitender Reddy, were present during the meetings.