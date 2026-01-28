Telangana CM seeks collaboration with Harvard''s Kennedy School

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is pursuing a six-day leadership programme at the Harvard University, met the top officials of the famed institution and sought a collaboration with its Kennedy School.

Reddy met Prof Dustin Tingley, Vice-Provost and Head of Harvard-X, and Jeremy Weinstein, Dean of Harvard Kennedy School, an official release said here on Wednesday.

The chief minister, who presented them a copy of his government's 'Telangana Rising 2047 vision' document, sought a collaboration with the Kennedy School, for which the duo responded positively, it said.

He also discussed various frameworks of education and processes needed for improving quality of education on a large scale, modern skills development and impact of Human Resources development on economic growth.

Reddy, who enrolled for a leadership programme titled 'Leadership in the 21st century' at Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, is attending classes from January 25 to 30.

A government release had earlier said Reddy will attend classes, undertake assignments and submit "homework", and execute group projects with fellow global participants.

Reddy will receive programme course certification from Harvard, the first for any serving chief minister in Indian history, it added.