Telangana CM seeks status report on land acquisition for Young India Residential Schools

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday asked officials to submit a status report within a week on land acquisition for the proposed Young India Residential Welfare Schools in the state.

The state government has proposed to construct these schools in every assembly constituency. The state has 119 Assembly constituencies.

Reddy who held a meeting with officials enquired about land acquisition and other details for the construction of these schools, an official release said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to expeditiously grant permissions and start construction works in the assembly constituencies where land acquisition was over. CM has also given directions to complete the construction of these schools in 105 constituencies in two years.

The District Collectors have been directed to conduct field visits and take steps to complete the land identification process as soon as possible. PTI SJR SJR ADB