Telangana CM seeks World Bank's cooperation for development projects

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday told a team of the World Bank that the state government has taken education, health, irrigation and growth of urban infrastructure as priority areas and sought the bank's cooperation for projects in the sectors.

The World Bank team met the chief minister here as a follow-up to the latter's meeting with World Bank president Ajay Banga in the US last month.

The World Bank team appreciated the state government's priorities in the development endeavour, an official release said.

The World Bank's Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser, who led the team, expressed readiness to cooperate with the state government, it said. PTI SJR KH