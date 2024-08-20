Telangana CM slams BRS for opposing installation of Rajiv Gandhi statue at Secretariat

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday berated BRS leader K T Rama Rao for opposing the move to install a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the state Secretariat complex here and asserted that his government would go ahead with its decision.

Speaking after paying tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 80th birth anniversary at a event here, Revanth Reddy said Rajiv Gandhi's statue would be soon unveiled in front of the Telangana Secretariat and dared the BRS leaders to touch it.

"When we are proposing to install the statue of Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for the country, they (BRS leaders) are saying that they will remove it. Despite losing power their arrogance remains. Our party activists will take the responsibility of crushing this arrogance," Revanth Reddy said and claimed the BRS will not come back to power.

Taking exception to the decision of ruling Congress in Telangana to erect the statue of Rajiv Gandhi in front of the state Secretariat complex here, BRS working president K T Rama Rao had on Monday vowed to remove it after his party comes to power in the state.

Revanth Reddy further hit out at the BRS leaders for not installing the 'Telangana Thalli' statue for 10 years and said his government would instal a statue of 'Telangana Thalli' in the Secretariat on December 9.

Telangana Thalli is a symbolic mother goddess of the people of Telangana.

"Now, he (Rama Rao) remembered Telangana Thalli. You could not install Telangana Thalli statue in ten years and what moral right do you have to talk about Telangana? We will take the responsibility of installing Telangana Thalli statute inside the Secretariat on December 9," Revanth Reddy assured.

Reacting to Revanth Reddy's comments, Rama Rao in a post on 'X' on Tuesday said : "Mark my words Cheap Minister Revanth.

We will clear out the trash from the surroundings of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar secretariat the very same day we are back in office.

Can’t expect a Delhi Ghulam like you to ever understand self-respect & pride of Telangana." Meanwhile, the Chief Minister inspected the State Secretariat premises ahead of installation of Telangana Thalli statue, an official release said.

During the inspection, the CM discussed with the officials the suitable location to install the statue, requirement of space and design.

The Chief Minister suggested that the Telangana Thalli statue should reflect the Telangana culture and ordered the officials to chalk out detailed plans for the installation of the statue, it said.

Revanth Reddy made it clear several times that the Secretariat, which is the epicentre of the state administration, is the suitable place for the Telangana Thalli statue, the release added. PTI VVK STH ROH