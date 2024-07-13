Telangana CM suggests police officials to visit colleges to raise social awareness among students

Hyderabad, Jul 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday suggested that district Superintendents of Police visit Intermediate and degree colleges once a week to make students responsible citizens and to promote the latter's social awareness.

Speaking at an event of 'student volunteers policing by NSS volunteers in road safety, women safety and crusade against drugs', he urged the DGP to speak to the district SPs in this regard.

Observing that the number of role models in politics has waned due to various reasons, he said the IAS and IPS officers still have respect in society.

Expressing concern over the menace of drugs, he said the government has told the management of schools to recruit psychology experts who can identify behavioural changes among students so that problems like drug abuse are addressed.

Noting that it is difficult for police to check residential localities, he said NSS volunteers can play a key role in checking the supply and consumption of narcotics by providing information to police who can then swiftly act.

His government has constituted the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau to wage a war on the drug menace.

He called upon the NSS volunteers to be a part of that war.

The government is keen on promoting sports and it has decided to construct a stadium in every assembly constituency. If students excel in sports, they are sure to get a job, Reddy said.

The state government has promised a Group-1 services job and a residential plot to India pacer Mohammed Siraj and it had provided Rs two crore to boxer Nikhat Zareen, he said, while also emphasising on promoting moral values. PTI SJR SJR KH