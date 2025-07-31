Telangana CM to attend dharna at Jantar Mantar on Aug 6 in support of BC quota bills

Hyderabad, Jul 31 (PTI) Telangana state president of Congress, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, on Thursday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, ministers and leaders will sit on a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 6, demanding Presidential assent to BC quota bills passed by the legislature.

Goud, who kicked off a 'padayatra' at Parigi near here Thursday evening, said the state unit of Congress would undertake a visit to Delhi on August 5,6 and 7 as part of its efforts to realise 42 per cent reservations for backward classes in local body polls and education and employment.

"On 6th, Chief Minister, other ministers, and all of us would sit on a dharna at Jantar Mantar to influence Delhi," he said, addressing a gathering.

The BJP has supported the BC quota bills when they were taken up in the Assembly but is not cooperating now for their approval, he alleged.

Telangana in charge in AICC, Meenakshi Natarajan, also attended the 'Janahita Padayatra' undertaken by Goud.

The Congress government has been demanding immediate presidential assent to the two bills passed by the Assembly to increase the reservation for Backward Classes to 42 per cent in education, employment and local body positions.

Congress sources said its MPs would raise the issue in parliament on August 5, followed by the dharna at Jantar Mantar in the National Capital on August 6. On August 7, the Congress plans to submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu.

After a meeting of the state cabinet on July 28, state Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said CM Revanth Reddy would seek President Droupadi Murmu's appointment to meet her to request assent for the Assembly bills providing 42 per cent reservation to BCs.

Prabhakar had said the Congress government has decided to garner support from all friendly parties at the national level, including Members of Parliament across party lines for providing 42 per cent quotas to Backward Classes.

The two BC quota bills were passed in March and sent to the Governor, and it is pending assent from the President. PTI SJR SJR ADB