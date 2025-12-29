Telangana CM to have Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan at Tirupati on Dec 30

Tirupati, Dec 29 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who arrived here on Monday, will have darshan of Lord Venkateswara on December 30, an official said.

Reddy will have darshan of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi (Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan), which is scheduled to be held at the Tirumala temple from December 30, 2025 to January 8, 2026.

"Reddy arrived in Tirumala and he is scheduled to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara tomorrow," the official told PTI.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B R Naidu welcomed the Chief Minister upon his arrival at Tirumala.

Meanwhile, TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary said that extensive arrangements have been made for the ensuing Vaikuntha Ekadashi, keeping in view the anticipated heavy rush of devotees.

He noted that crowd management, security measures and pilgrim facilities have been strengthened to ensure a smooth darshan for devotees during the period.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI MS SA