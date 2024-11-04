Telangana CM to interact with people affected by pollution in Musi River on Nov 8

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will interact with people affected by the pollution in the Musi river in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on November 8.

Reddy would visit the famous Lord Narasimha temple at Yadagirigutta on November 8, his birthday. He would later go on foot to meet the people living near the Musi river, official sources said on Monday.

The interaction is scheduled against the backdrop of the state government's plan to rejuvenate the highly-polluted Musi river that flows through Hyderabad city before reaching the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, and to redevelop the Musi riverfront.

The opposition BRS and the ruling Congress have been engaged in a war of words over the proposed Musi rejuvenation project.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao had alleged last month that "a scam has begun in Telangana in the name of Musi river rejuvenation", while Reddy accused the opposition party of trying to stall the Musi project.

BJP has said the party is not opposed to the Musi redevelopment but to the demolition of houses of poor people living on the banks of the river.