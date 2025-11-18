Telangana CM to launch scheme to distribute sarees to one crore women on Nov 19

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would launch a scheme to distribute one crore sarees to one crore women on Wednesday on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Reddy would formally kick off the distribution of 'Indiramma Sarees' to poor women after paying homage to Indira Gandhi at her statue on the Necklace Road here.

Later, he will address gathering of women in rural areas through a video conference from the Secretariat, an official release said. State ministers, MLAs and MLCs will participate in the video conference from Collectorates.

The sarees are being made by handloom workers of Sircilla in Rajanna-Sircilla district. In view of delay in production, Reddy instructed the officials to take up the distribution of sarees in two phases.

In the first phase, sarees will be distributed in villages which would be completed by December 9 on “Telangana Thalli Avatarana Dinotsavam’ (anniversary of the state government unveiling a portrait of Mother Telangana in 2024).

In the second phase, sarees would be distributed in urban areas from March 1 to March 8, International Women's Day, it said.

Stressing that there should not be any compromise over the quality of sarees under any circumstances, the CM told officials that technology should be used to ensure that the distribution of 'Indiramma sarees' is transparent and to continuously monitor the distribution process.