Telangana CM to release action plan on antimicorbial resistance on Oct 3

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate a three-day Global South Conference on Infection Prevention, Control and Antimicrobial Stewardship (G-SPARC)-2024 here on October 3.

An action plan on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by the state government will be released during the conference, Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, president, Infection Control Academy and R Govind Hari, chairman, Pragyaan Sustainable Health Outcomes Foundation said on Monday.

Six states in India have AMR plans in place. Chief Minister Reddy will release the AMR plan during the conference and Telangana will be the seventh state in the country to have the plan, they said.

Antibiotic or antimicrobial resistance is when drugs designed to kill infectious bacteria and fungi are rendered ineffective because the bugs have evolved and developed an ability to defeat these drugs.

The objective of the conference is to provide a platform for Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), AMR and Patient Safety stakeholders from Global South (resource-limited countries in Asia, Africa, Middle East, South America) to collaborate for better policies, research, tailored solutions and practices on IPC, and WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) and pandemic preparedness, they said.

Over 1,600 delegates are expected to participate in the conference.

G-SPARC 2024 is being organised by the Infection Control Academy of India, University of Hyderabad (UoH), and Pragyaan Sustainable Health Outcomes Foundation with support from other organisations, a release said.