Telangana CM, Union Minister Kishan Reddy condole demise of Ratan Tata

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and several other leaders in Telangana on Thursday condoled the death of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.

Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the passing of Ratan Tata. In a post on X, the CM office said, “A visionary leader, humanitarian, and legendary figure in India's corporate world, Shri Tata’s life was an extraordinary journey of humility and success.” Under Ratan Tata's exceptional leadership, the Tata brand soared to unparalleled heights, conquering new horizons and filling every Indian with pride, it said.

"In his passing, India has lost not only an industrial icon but a beloved son who embodied the true spirit of service and integrity. There will never be another like him," it said.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the Tata family and to the countless Indians who mourn the immense loss.

Describing Ratan Tata as a true titan of Indian industry, Kishan Reddy said the veteran industrialist's contributions to the growth of the country's economy, trade, and industry would always be remembered.

Chandrasekhar Rao said Ratan Tata was a visionary and philanthropist who added a humanitarian angle to industrial progress.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar described Ratan Tata as a visionary who transformed Tata Group into a global powerhouse, creating countless opportunities for India’s growth.

Ratan Tata's legacy will continue to inspire generations, he said. PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH