Telangana CM, Union Minister Kishan Reddy congratulate Khel Ratna, Arjuna award winners

Hyderabad, Jan 2 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday congratulated para athlete Jeevanji Deepthi for receiving the Arjuna award and also four other sports personalities on their selection for the prestigious Khel Ratna award.

Revanth Reddy said the proposed 'Young India Sports University' and the sports complexes to be built all over state by his government would help sportspersons from Telangana excel in their respective areas.

In a post on social media platform X, the Telangana CMO recalled that the state government had announced a Group-2 services job and a 500 yard plot at Warangal for Jeevanji Deepthi.

The CM also congratulated top sportspersons D Gukesh, Manu Bhaker, Harmanpreet Singh and Praveen Kumar for being selected for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awards.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy also congratulated world chess champion D Gukesh, paralympic athlete Praveen Kumar, Olympian double medalist Shooter Manu Bhaker and hockey star Harmanpreet Singh on being conferred the Khel Ratna Award.

"Your success is an inspiration to countless young sports enthusiasts across India. May you continue to excel and achieve greater milestones in your illustrious journeys," Kishan Reddy said. PTI SJR SJR ROH