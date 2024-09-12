Telangana CM, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, KCR condole Yechury’s death

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday expressed their condolences over the demise of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Revanth Reddy, who expressed deep shock over the passing away of Yechury, said the demise of the senior Left party leader is an irreparable loss to Indian politics, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran leader, former Rajyasabha MP shri #SitaramYechury Ji. He relentlessly fought to uphold democratic traditions. The void left by him would always remain unfilled," Reddy wrote on X.

The chief minister also conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Reddy remembered that Yechury entered politics in his student days and was active in national politics for over four decades, it said.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar and AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi were among those who also expressed their grief over Yechury’s death.

Owaisi in a post on ‘X’ said: "Deeply saddened to hear of Sitaram Yechury’s passing. He was a consistent voice for secularism, social justice and democracy. We were both part of the All Party Delegation that had gone to Kashmir in 2016. My sincere condolences to his family, colleagues & comrades on their loss." Yechury died on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi at the age of 72. He was ill for a long time. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH