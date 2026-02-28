Telangana CM, union ministers express grief over loss of lives in Andhra firecracker unit blast

Hyderabad, Feb 28 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and other leaders on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a blast at a cracker unit in Andhra Pradesh and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The CM expressed anguish over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, a release said.

Kishan Reddy said the Andhra Pradesh government was providing emergency treatment to the injured.

He urged the local administration to take concrete measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

“Heartbreaking and deeply shocking. The explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, has claimed several lives. Such a tragic loss is painful beyond words,” Sanjay Kumar said in a post on 'X'.

He also called for a thorough inquiry into the cause of the blast.

At least 21 people were killed, and eight others sustained critical injuries in the explosion at a cracker unit in Vetlapalem in Kakinada district earlier in the day. PTI SJR SSK