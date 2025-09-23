Telangana CM urges Centre to allocate funds to 'Medaram Jatara', accord national festival status

Hyderabad, Sep 23 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged the Centre to accord national festival status to the prestigious tribal festival of 'Medaram Maha Jatara' and support the state government by allocating funds to organise the event in January 2026 on a grand scale in Mulugu district.

‘Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jatara ' or Medaram Jatara is a state festival of the Telangana government, which honours tribal folk goddesses, ‘Sammakka’ and her daughter 'Saralamma'.

Addressing a public meeting in Medaram, Reddy questioned the union government's "lack of support" to India's biggest tribal Jatara at the famous Sammakka Saralamma temple in Mulugu district.

The Centre released thousands of crores of funds to 'Kumbh Mela', he claimed and said it showed indifference towards Medaram Jatara.

Reddy also attacked the previous BRS government for “discriminating” against the Medaram temple during its 10 year rule.

He said the state government is ready to release required funds to develop the temple.

Highlighting the welfare and development programmes taken up for the tribal community, Reddy said his government sanctioned additional Indiramma houses in ITDA areas.

At a review of the temple development works with local temple officials, priests and representatives in Medaram, the CM directed the authorities to constitute a "Dedicated Team" to develop 'Sammakka-Saralamma' temple and complete the works in 100 days.

He emphasised that tribal culture, traditions and their beliefs should be taken into consideration in the development of the temple.

The Tribal community is considered the original inhabitants of this country, and the government has invited the local tribals and priests as partners in the temple development, he said.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to construct new structures using stone. The works should be completed before the start of the Maha Jatara to avoid any inconvenience to the visiting crores of devotees, he added.

The officials briefed the priests and tribal groups about the plans, including designs and other development works in the temple premises.

The local community welcomed the government's decision to expand the temple, an official release said.

The CM sought the cooperation and participation of the locals for the speedy completion of the works, the release added.