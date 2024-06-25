Telangana CM urges Centre to release Rs 693.13 cr dues under National Health Mission

Hyderabad, Jun 25 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda to immediately release Rs 693.13 crore pending dues to Telangana under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The chief minister called on Nadda in New Delhi, and during the meeting he explained the initiatives taken by the Telangana government to improve health facilities and the special focus laid on strengthening the health sector in the state, according to an official statement released here.

Reddy informed the union minister that the state government has been implementing all the norms of ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme since January this year.

For providing better healthcare services in rural and urban areas, 5,159 ‘Basti Dawakhanas’ (Ayushman Arogya Mandirs) were established, the CM apprised the union minister. Since the state government has been giving top priority to medical and health services, Revanth Reddy urged Nadda to extend cooperation to the state and release the dues pending under the National Health Mission, the release said.

The Telangana CM brought to the notice of the union minister that for the third and fourth quarters of 2023-24, under NHM scheme Rs 323.73 crore dues were yet to be cleared.

Similarly, he said that the dues of Rs 138 crore pertaining to first quarter of 2024-25 were also pending. He requested that the funds be released immediately, the release said.

The CM also asked the Centre to reimburse the sum of Rs 231.40 crore for the year 2023-2024, which the state government spent for infrastructure and maintenance under the NHM, the release added.