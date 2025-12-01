Telangana CM urges HUDCO chairman to provide loans to state's prestigious projects

Hyderabad, Dec 1 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday urged HUDCO Chairman Sanjay Kulshrestha to provide loans at lower interest rates for the state government's prestigious development projects, including proposed Bharat Future City on Hyderabad outskirts.

During a meeting with Kulshrestha, who called on him, Reddy sought loans for the construction of the Hyderabad Metro Rail extension, Regional Ring Road (RRR) and Radial Roads in the city.

The chief minister briefed the HUDCO chairman about the construction of greenfield roads from the proposed Bharat Future City to Chennai via Bangalore and Amaravati (Andhra capital ), greenfield highway to Machilipatnam Port and the bullet train, an official release said.

The CM also brought the issue of loan restructuring to the attention of the HUDCO chairman and the high interest rate on the loans taken by the government in the past.

The chairman responded positively to address the issue of high interest rate on loans, it said.

Kulshrestha informed the CM that loans have already been sanctioned for the state government's Indiramma's housing scheme for poor.

He also responded positively to the immediate release of loans for the construction of another 10 lakh houses, it said.

The CM invited the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) chairman to attend the Global Summit to be held at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9 where the state government would unveil its 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document. PTI SJR SJR KH