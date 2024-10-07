Telangana CM urges Khattar to include Hyderabad Sewerage Master Plan in AMRUT 2.0

Hyderabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday urged Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to include Hyderabad’s Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP) under AMRUT 2.0 or consider it as a special project.

Reddy, who met the Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister in Delhi, also sought the Centre's support for the second phase of the Hyderabad metro rail project.

On the CSMP, he told Khattar that the historic city of Hyderabad is still operating with an outdated sewerage system which is inadequate for present needs.

Highlighting the need for Hyderabad and its surrounding municipalities to achieve 100 per cent wastewater treatment to maintain the city’s global standards of living, Reddy informed the union minister that a DPR (Detailed Project Report) has been prepared for the CSMP, covering Hyderabad and 27 nearby municipalities.

The plan spans 7,444 kilometers with an estimated cost of Rs 17,212.69 crore. The chief minister handed over the DPR to Khattar, requesting financial assistance through AMRUT 2.0 or by recognising it as a special project, a CMO release said here Monday night.

The chief minister also emphasised that the Musi river flows 55 kilometers through Hyderabad. The sewage is flowing into the river from both sides. To prevent this, a DPR has been prepared for constructing trunk sewers, large-size box drains and new sewage treatment plants at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore.

Reddy submitted the DPR to the union minister, seeking approval and swift permission to commence work.

On the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2, the chief minister told Khattar that DPRs have been completed for several corridors, totaling 76.4 kilometers.

The estimated cost of the expansion is Rs 24,269 crore. The CM proposed a 50:50 joint venture between the Central and Telangana governments to undertake metro works, assuring that the DPR for the project will be submitted soon.

He requested the union minister’s cooperation for its quick implementation, the release added.

The chief minister attended the meeting convened by the Union Home Ministry to discuss Left Wing Extremism (LWE) earlier in the day. PTI SJR KH