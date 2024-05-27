Telangana CM urges people to follow Kerala's example in combating communal forces

Kozhikode (Kerala), May 27 (PTI) People from other states in India should emulate the responsibility shown by the people of Kerala in keeping communal forces at bay, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said here on Monday.

He said that every time he visited Kerala, he took home inspiration and learned a lesson on how to prevent communal forces from entering his state.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the Snehasadas, organised by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a Congress ally, Reddy congratulated the party led by Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal for organising such an event when some are trying to divide this country by opening shops of hatred in the market of love.

Snehasadas is about various communties coming together to show their harmony and love.

The Telangana CM said the communal forces, who wanted to divide this country and change its Constitution, have been trying hard to enter Kerala, but the people here have not allowed them to do so.

"Kerala is a role model for India," Reddy said, adding that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, in which IUML is a partner, is a role model for the INDIA bloc in the country.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of thinking and acting like a 'raja,' he said that speaking for a particular community and speaking against a particular community, just to win an election, does not honour the chair of the prime minister.

"If the communal forces win this time, it is going to be dangerous for our country, dangerous for our Constitution, and dangerous for reservation," the Telangana CM said.

He said the BJP was speaking about 400 plus seats only to change the Constitution and do away with SC and OBC reservations.

"People gave Modi two chances, but he failed to do anything for the people. So this time people will defeat them," Reddy said.

The BJP is going to get only half of the seats in states where they won during the last Parliament elections and if they want more seats, they will have to go and contest elections in Pakistan, he said.

"South India is going to give 100 seats to the INDIA bloc. The NDA will not get a single seat in Kerala and Tamil Nadu," he added. PTI KPK TGB KH