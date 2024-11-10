Telangana CM visits Sri Kurumurthy Venkateswara Swamy temple

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday visited Sri Kurumurthy Venkateswara Swamy temple at Ammapuram in Mahabubnagar district on the occasion of 'Brahmotsavam' and offered prayers.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister laid foundation stone for the construction of Ghat road and elevated corridor near the temple at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore, an official release said. He also directed the officials to make plans for the development of the temple and submit a report.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, he said if opposition parties have any grudge against him they can do it politically but not by stalling projects and thereby obstructing the development of Mahabubnagar district.

"Despite 10 years of formation of Telangana, migration from Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) continues. Irrigation projects were not completed in Palamuru due to negligence of the previous (BRS) regime. History will not forgive me if the irrigation projects are not completed,” he said, without giving any specifics.

Advertisment

The people will not forgive those who try to obstruct the development of the district, he cautioned.

Revanth Reddy said the Amara Raja Group has agreed to give skill training and jobs to 2,000 local unemployed in their battery pack plant in Mahabubnagar district. PTI VVK GDK VVK ADB SA