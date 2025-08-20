Telangana CM vows to transform Hyderabad into a global city

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (PTI) Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said his government was preparing a comprehensive development plan under "TelanganaRising 2047", with the primary goal of transforming Hyderabad into a globally competitive city.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Integrated Sub Registrar and District Registrar Office at Gachibowli here, the Chief Minister said the plan aims to position Hyderabad city to compete with international cities like Tokyo and New York.

"Our goal is to position Hyderabad to compete with the world's top cities and not just Bengaluru and Chennai," Revanth Reddy said.

He accused certain political forces of "obstructing" Hyderabad’s development.

"Those who are stalling the city’s development, Musi river rejuvenation project, and Bharat Future City are our enemies. Such forces also created hurdles during the construction of Hitech City," he said and vowed to teach a befitting lesson to these forces.

The CM further said the Musi rejuvenation project would restore the glory of the Old City, which he called the "original city of Hyderabad".

The CM credited the Congress government and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for the IT revolution in the country and laying the foundation for the Hitech City in Hyderabad.

Several global IT companies set up their firms in Hyderabad because of the foresight of the then Chief Ministers, he claimed.

Revanth Reddy reiterated the plan to develop Musi River front using water from Godavari river.

The CM emphasised that the expansion and development of Hyderabad are essential to create more employment opportunities.

As many as 11 new Registrar offices will be operational by June 2 (Telangana Formation Day) next year, he added.