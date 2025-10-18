Telangana CM warns officials against ‘neglect’ in implementing govt schemes

Hyderabad, Oct 18 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday warned Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Heads of Departments (HoDs) of all departments against a “neglectful attitude” in implementing the government schemes and development works.

The Chief minister reminded the officials that dereliction of duty will not be tolerated, an official release said.

Reddy held a special meeting with the CMO secretaries and Chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao at his residence today, expressing dissatisfaction with some officials found under-performing and failing to change their functioning style even after two years of the Congress government in power in the state.

Directing the officials to shed laziness, CM Revanth Reddy emphasised that the top officials should perform their duties in line with the government’s goals by coordinating with other departments, the release said.

Reddy cautioned against making independent decisions that could tarnish the government's reputation, stressing that they should strive for the development of the state as well as the wellbeing of all people. Instructing the officials to actively ensure that the scheme benefits reached the people , the chief minister ordered Ramakrishna Rao to seek regular reports from all the secretaries of all the departments and review the progress of the works.

Reviewing the status of the central funds, CM Revanth Reddy instructed the secretaries of all departments to immediately take action to secure the release of pending central grants and funds under centrally sponsored schemes.

The CM stressed that priority should be given to those schemes in which the state share is already paid and awaiting the release of pending central funds .

The Chief Minister also ordered the Chief Secretary and CMO officials to submit reports to him every week on the departments under their jurisdiction and he will review the progress, the release added. PTI GDK ROH