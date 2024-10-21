Telangana CM warns public not to take law into their hands over provocative incidents

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (PTI) Expressing concern over the recent desecration of an idol at a temple here, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said people should not take law into their own hands, but repose faith in the police to ensure action against the culprits.

In an apparent reference to a crowd allegedly seeking to vandalise a hotel at Secunderabad here where the accused in the idol desecration incident stayed, he appealed to the people of Telangana to exercise restraint and cooperate with the government when some people try to damage public properties.

"If anyone tries to take law into their hands or try to punish those who committed a wrong, there will be not much difference between the culprits of such crimes and those seeking to take law into their hands. So, police personnel are ready to take tough action against the perpetrators of crimes. No one needs to have any doubts on this," he said.

The Telangana government is ready to take stern action if any complaints are lodged over any undesirable incidents, he said in his speech at the Police Flag Day Parade here.

Over 15 police personnel suffered injuries when an angry mob pelted stones, sticks and others during a protest at Secunderabad two days ago against the desecration of the idol at Goddess Muthyalamma temple here.

Reddy also said the state government has set up an anti-narcotics bureau to check the supply and consumption of narcotic substances.

He lauded the efforts of state police to control rising cybercrimes.

He suggested that the police can use Artificial Intelligence, besides physical policing, as part of efforts to regulate ever-growing traffic in Hyderabad and to punish those who violate traffic rules.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister praised the role of state police in ensuring law and order and paid tributes to policemen who sacrificed their lives in discharging their duties. PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH